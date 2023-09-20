Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $83,932.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 454,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $83,932.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 454,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $210,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,955 shares of company stock worth $2,072,258. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.