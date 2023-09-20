MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Raymond James lowered shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.50. MarineMax has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

