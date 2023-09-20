Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price at $27.00

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Upstart stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.99. Upstart has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $46,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $46,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $49,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,731 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 128.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 468,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 141.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 416,513 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

