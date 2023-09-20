Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,060 ($50.29).
Several research firms recently commented on ITRK. Citigroup reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.31) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($54.50) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.70 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,956.28%.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
