Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,060 ($50.29).

Several research firms recently commented on ITRK. Citigroup reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.31) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($54.50) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

ITRK opened at GBX 4,192 ($51.93) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($43.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,549 ($56.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,272.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,188.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,166.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.70 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,956.28%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

