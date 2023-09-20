Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Institutional Trading of Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $93.01.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

