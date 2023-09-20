David Loren Neuhauser Acquires 7,030 Shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.87 per share, with a total value of C$41,266.10.
David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 12th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 1,200 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.02 per share, with a total value of C$7,224.00.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance
KEI opened at C$5.98 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.90. The firm has a market cap of C$213.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
About Kolibri Global Energy
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
