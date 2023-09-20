Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT at $16.30

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several research firms have commented on DNUT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

