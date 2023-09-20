Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives $5.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONCT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of ONCT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. Analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

