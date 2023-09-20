Analysts Set Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Target Price at $2.30

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SID opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

