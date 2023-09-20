BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

BRCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. BRC has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $900.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BRC had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.63 million. Analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BRC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BRC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BRC by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

