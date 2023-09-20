Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $613.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 40.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $6,636,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $5,222,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 83.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

