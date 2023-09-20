Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $77.25

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $66.93 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

