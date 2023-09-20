Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.