StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.46.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
