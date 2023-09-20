StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

BGI stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

