StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.81 on Friday. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 6,965 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 18,951 shares of company stock worth $105,291 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.