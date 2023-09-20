United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.46. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

