Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.74.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athersys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Athersys by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

