Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.74.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
