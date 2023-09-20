StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,034,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

