Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 9.96. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

