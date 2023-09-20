ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

