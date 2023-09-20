ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.