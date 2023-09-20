ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXFree Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.