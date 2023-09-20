ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

About ContraFect

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

