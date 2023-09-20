StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RETA opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $172.15.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $546,195.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,410 shares of company stock worth $20,829,200. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

