Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGLE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($37.00). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 22,195.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the period.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

