Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $208.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average of $197.79. Seagen has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $210.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,275. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

