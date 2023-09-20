Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

