Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Stratasys Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

