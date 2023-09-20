Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.48. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 23,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at $271,140.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

