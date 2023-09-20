Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $64.18 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $61,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 997,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,933,052.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.