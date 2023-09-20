Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Articles

