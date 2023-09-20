Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
