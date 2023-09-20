Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.52 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 266.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

