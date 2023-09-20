StockNews.com Upgrades Fiserv (NYSE:FI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $120.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,512,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

