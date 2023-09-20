American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.83.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.06 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

