TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

