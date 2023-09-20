Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,521,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $15,972,000,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

