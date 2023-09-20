StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 3.0 %
Mexco Energy stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.19. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $18.29.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.