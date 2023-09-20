StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Mexco Energy stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.19. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

