Constitution Capital LLC Acquires 19,559 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 172.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.08. 3,235,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,103,602. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

