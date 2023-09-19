Keel Point LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.35. 13,397,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,398,254. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

