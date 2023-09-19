Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.9% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $368.10. 9,599,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,370,789. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

