Keel Point LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 218,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after acquiring an additional 123,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.57. The stock had a trading volume of 838,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,836. The company has a market capitalization of $309.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

