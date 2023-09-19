Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.22. The company had a trading volume of 497,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,071. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.30 and a 200 day moving average of $392.21. The company has a market cap of $325.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

