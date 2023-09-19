Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Corporation raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 308.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

