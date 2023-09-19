Argus Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $611.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $533.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,025. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

