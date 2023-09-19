Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 768,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,975. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

