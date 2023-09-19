Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $370.66 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.20 and its 200-day moving average is $348.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

