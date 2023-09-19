Bath Savings Trust Co Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $370.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

