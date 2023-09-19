Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) to Issue $0.54 Dividend

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5389 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $370.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

