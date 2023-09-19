Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30,490 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

