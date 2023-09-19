Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.96 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.58. 416,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

