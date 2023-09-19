Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 7.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.98. The company had a trading volume of 190,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,374. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.88 and its 200 day moving average is $206.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.